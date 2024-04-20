New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): In a joint campaign by government oil companies and their distributors, basic safety checks are being done by visiting the homes of gas consumers in a time-bound manner across the country. This security check will be free, said a press release from the government oil companies.

Whenever the delivery man or mechanic comes to the consumer's house to deliver the cylinder, he will check the 8 safety rules and will also educate the consumer.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Talks About 'Make in India' but Wants Chinese Goods To Be Sold in Country, Says Rahul Gandhi.

During this inspection, the delivery man will also check all the gas equipment so that there is no possibility of any kind of leakage.

According to the rules, every consumer has to undergo a mandatory 5-yearly inspection of the gas installation and equipment, for which the consumer has to pay Rs 200/- and 18% GST.

Also Read | Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Lord Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav on April 21.

During this free safety checking, if the orange-colored safety hose is not usable, it can be replaced. Which will be available at a discounted price of only Rs 150/ (1.5 meter).

Chandra Prakash, President of All India LPG Distributors Federation, said that this has been started in the capital Delhi and all the areas of the country and the target has been set to reach the homes of all 30 crore domestic gas consumers in the next 3-4 months.

This safety check is being done without any financial gain, its only objective is to ensure that the consumer remains safe while using the LPG connection. This is also mandatory for taking claims on third-party insurance in case of an accident.

Today, on 20th April, Indian Oil organized a conference on Distributors' Safety Day. Gas General Manager Jai Prakash Pandey gave detailed guidelines on safety to all the channel partners.

Head Office Sales General Manager Kavita Tikku also addressed this Safety Day and on behalf of Indian Oil, assured of all proper arrangements by the company. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)