New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia here on Friday evening, officials said.

Macron was the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

Also Read | NCDRC Slaps Fine on Maruti Suzuki for Promoting Misleading Mileage Claims, Company to Compensate Rs 1 Lakh to Customer After 20 Years of Car Purchase.

He reached the almost 700-year-old shrine -- the nerve centre of Sufi culture in India -- at 9.45 pm and remained there for more than half an hour, they said.

The dargah is the mausoleum of the famous Sufi Nizamuddin Auliya and his disciple Amir Khusrau.

Also Read | Mumbai: Woman Alleges Rape by Instagram Friend; Case Registered at Worli Police Station.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu received her French counterpart Macron at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming President Macron, she said the leaders of the two countries being guests of honour in each other's successive National Day parade and celebrations, is a historic moment, and "a symbol of the depth of our friendship and the strength of our partnership".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)