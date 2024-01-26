President Droupadi Murmu met French President Emmanuel Macron at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday, January 26, 2024. During her speech, Murmu said, “This is a historic and memorable moment in many ways. It would rarely have happened that the leaders of two countries have been the chief guests at each other's national functions consecutively. On this day, two years after gaining independence, India implemented the world's largest handwritten constitution.” Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron Attends At-Home Reception Hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan (Watch Video).

President Droupadi Murmu Hails Partnership Between India and France

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu says, "This is a historic and memorable moment in many ways. It would rarely have happened that the leaders of two countries have been the chief guests at each other's national functions consecutively... On this day, two years after… pic.twitter.com/mtkHDXP9kB — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)