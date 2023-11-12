Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12: Michel Morliere, a resident of Paris, France, had the last wish to die in Varanasi with the belief of getting salvation. 65-year-old Michel has been suffering from cancer for many years. He had heard that dying in Varanasi led to direct salvation. Michel breathed his last in Kashi on November 8.

Michel's last wish was that his last rites should be performed as per Hindu customs. His plight was that he had no one in Varanasi whom he knew. So there was this hindrance before his wish could be fulfilled.

Also Read | Diwali 2023: Sales of Liquor Up by 37% in Delhi Ahead of Deepavali Festival.

Aman, a social worker who serves the helpless, suffering and oppressed people selflessly, came to know that Michel was wandering somewhere in Varanasi and was suffering from cancer, so he extended his helping hand to him.

Aman admitted him to his home, an orphanage in Varanasi, where he died after two to three days.

Also Read | Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Slipper Godowns in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Since Michel was a resident of France, the French Embassy was informed. The embassy through a letter gave the responsibility of his last rites to three people including Aman.

The letter stated, "This is to inform you that Michel Morliere, French National born on March 13, 1963 at Thorigny, France and holding passport n°23CI52313 issued on March 8, 2023, died on November 8, 2023, at Apnaghar Ashram, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh). The Embassy of France in India conveys to Gopal Jha, owner of Baba Guest House, Emeline Jamont and Aman, social worker the wish of the deceased's sister and niece to take custody of the body and collect all original documents related to the deceased."

The letter further stated that it had no objection for Gopal Jha, Emeline Jamont and Aman to collect those documents on its behalf and cremate the mortal remains of late Michel Morliere and hand over the ashes to Emeline Jamont as per the wishes of the deceased's family members.

Aman made arrangements for his post-mortem after legal proceedings. He also performed the last rites of Michel by cremating him. Michel was cremated at Harishchandra Ghat in Varanasi with slogans of Har Har Mahadev.

It is noteworthy that Varanasi is called the city of salvation. There is a saying 'Kashyam Maranan Mukti' which means one attains salvation by dying in Kashi.

This belief is famous not only in India but all over the world. This was the reason that Michel came to Kashi from France at the last moment with the desire for salvation.

It was the result of Aman's social service that Michel's last wish was fulfilled, which is in the cognizance of the French Government to the French Embassy in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)