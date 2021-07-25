Chennai, July 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu continued to report a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases, with the state logging 1,808 infections on Sunday, including a returnee from New Delhi, pushing the tally to 25,48,497.

The state has seen a steady decline in cases since July 20 when it recorded 1,904 cases.

On Saturday, 1,819 people tested positive for the virus.

The number of fatalities mounted to 33,911 with 22 more people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases with 2,447 people getting discharged, aggregating to 24,91,222 leaving 23,364 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

As many as 34 districts reported new infections in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 27 districts.

Chennai added 126 new infections, taking the total count to 5,37,124 while the toll mounted to 8,310 in the state capital, including three deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among districts, Coimbatore reported the maximum of 169 cases, while Perambalur had the least with six .

A total of 1,44,219 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,65,34,735 till date.

A 35-year-old woman was the only one among the 22 deceased who did not have co morbidities, the bulletin said.

