Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 17 (ANI): The investigation into the 2012 murder of Ramajeyam, brother of DMK Minister KN Nehru, has gained fresh momentum as Trichy range DIG Varun Kumar took charge and began direct interrogations of key suspects lodged in prisons.

Ramajeyam was abducted and murdered on March 29, 2012, while out on his morning walk. His body was later found dumped near Kallanai in Trichy. Initially, Trichy city police set up special teams to trace the culprits, but the case was later transferred to the CBCID. Subsequently, Ramajeyam's wife, Latha, filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe.

The CBI began investigating the case in 2017.

In February this year, the Madras High Court directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Tamil Nadu police to expedite the probe and identify the culprits. The SIT, led by SP Jayakumar and Deputy Superintendent Madhan, questioned over 40 suspects linked to the case.

The CBI has handed over all documents and evidence collected over the last five years to the SIT. The court is expected to decide on September 4 whether the CBI will continue its involvement.

Earlier, the SIT sought permission from the Trichy Judicial Magistrate Court to conduct truth verification tests on 13 suspects, including notorious rowdies. Out of them, 12 agreed, while one refused. The court ordered their medical fitness tests and directed all 13 to appear in person on August 21.

In the latest development, DIG Varunkumar, appointed as the special officer for the case in March, interrogated Sudalaimuthu -- serving life sentences in three murder cases -- at the Palayamkottai Central Prison for over three hours. Investigators suspect that the Ramajeyam murder may have been plotted from inside prison, and Sudalaimuthu could hold crucial information.

It has also come to light that he was previously caught using a mobile phone inside Trichy Central Prison, which was later destroyed by prison officials. Given his possible knowledge of the murder, DIG Varunkumar's questioning is seen as significant.

The DIG has since expanded the probe to include interrogations of other hardened criminals across prisons, including rowdy Guna at Puzhal Prison in Chennai, to trace who among the major gangsters was active during the time of the murder.

With the SIT now intensifying its investigations under DIG Varunkumar, hopes have risen that the long-unsolved 13-year-old Ramajeyam murder case could finally see a breakthrough. (ANI)

