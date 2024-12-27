Srinagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Several parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, including the season's first in many areas, on Friday, with a slight increase in the minimum temperatures at most places in the valley, officials said.

A western disturbance hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, bringing light snowfall in many areas of the valley, the officials said.

Snowfall was recorded in the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, tourist resorts of Sonamarg and Pahalgam, Gurez, Zojila axis, Sadhna Top, Mughal Road, and many areas in Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts, the officials said.

They said the season's first snowfall was also recorded in the plains of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama districts. There are reports of fresh snowfall in other higher reaches of the valley as well.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said under the influence of the western disturbance, light rain is possible in the plains of Jammu and light snowfall in the higher reaches of the Chenab valley and Pir Panjal range.

Light snowfall over middle and higher reaches, particularly over south and central Kashmir, is also most likely during the evening/night, it said.

The fresh snowfall led to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh Highway and the Mughal Road, the officials said.

Meanwhile, intense cold wave-like conditions prevailed across Kashmir as the minimum temperatures continued to settle several degrees below the freezing point, even as there was a light increase in the night temperatures at most places of the valley.

Both the minimum and maximum temperatures have been staying below normal for this time of the season.

The low temperature has led to the freezing of water supply lines and a thin layer of ice has covered the surface of several water bodies, including the Dal Lake.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, slightly down from the previous night's minus 7 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Gulmarg, a town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night, the department added.

Pahalgam, the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, registered a minimum temperature of minus eight degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 6.9 degrees Celsius, while Konibal, a hamlet in the Pampore area, was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, while south Kashmir's Kokernag, registered minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to remain mainly dry from December 29-31 and light snowfall is possible at isolated places in Kashmir from January 1-5.

The MeT Office said there is a likelihood of some increase in temperatures till Monday.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- considered the harshest period of winter -- which began on December 21.

During the 40 days of Chillai-Kalan, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.

It ends on January 30 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that in the valley. The 40 days are followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

