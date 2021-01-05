Dehradun, Jan 5 (PTI) There was fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand, and intermittent light showers and cold winds in the lower areas of the state on Tuesday.

Snowfall began in the higher hills of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts late on Monday night and continued at most of the places in these districts on Tuesday.

Gangotri and Yamunotri temples, dozens of villages in Harshil valley, hilly areas of Mori and Badkot in Uttarkashi district got covered in snow. Yamunotri recorded a minimum temperature of minus six degrees Celsius, while Gangotri recorded a minimum of one degrees.

Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said all departments, especially those engaged in road clearing operations, had been kept in alert mode in view of continued snowfall.

The peaks beyond Badrinath, Nanda Devi National Park, Valley of Flowers and Kedarnath Musk Deer sanctuary received light snowfall, but the slopes of the skiing resort of Auli were still waiting for snowfall.

Khalis Top at Munsyari in Pithoragarh district also received heavy snowfall late on Monday night, burying it under half feet of snow and causing the lower valleys reel under cold wave conditions.

Overcast conditions prevailed in the plains, including Dehradun, which was swept by cold winds and intermittent drizzling. PTI

