New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be organising a national conclave named 'Mann Ki Baat @100' to celebrate 100 episodes of the programme, which will be graced by around 100 esteemed citizens from various parts of the country who have been mentioned by Prime Minster in the previous episodes.

"Since its inception on October 3, 2014, 'Mann ki Baat' has become a national tradition, with the Prime Minister addressing the nation every month, inspiring millions to participate in India's developmental journey. Since then, it has struck a chord with citizens of India who have reached out to their Pradhan Sevak every month, sharing their achievements, anxieties, happiness and proud moments as well as suggestions for a New India," BJP said in a statement.

The conclave will be organised by Prasar Bharati in Vigyan Bhawan, here in the national capital. The inaugural session of the Conclave will be graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Around 100 esteemed citizens from various parts of the country whose name has been mentioned by the Prime Minster in the previous episodes of "Mann Ki Baat" are also attending the event.

As per the statement, these are people whose remarkable contribution towards nation-building has been lauded by the PM in his monthly broadcast. The participants include people working in various fields like the promotion of traditional art, culture and crafts, environment protection and those who tirelessly supported the nation during Covid times, those who are supporting disadvantaged citizens, those who have provided innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by society etc.

These esteemed guests will bring with them various unique products showcasing the ancient Kaavi paintings from the state of Goa, the Etikoppaka Wooden Toy Craft of Andhra Pradesh, Pattachitra paintings done on stone from Odisha and products made from fibre of banana stems by the self-help group in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP.

The Vice President will also release two books, during the inaugural session. A coffee table book on 'Mann Ki Baat@100' highlighting the journey of the programme and how it has resulted at the beginning of a new epoch in direct communication between the Prime Minister and the citizens. The second book, 'Collective Spirit, Concrete Action' by Shri, S. S. Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati documents the fascinating facets of PM Modi's ongoing conversations with the world's largest democracy, highlighting social, economic, environmental, cultural, health, and fitness issues that resonate with the very heart of our nation, the statement read.

The inaugural session will be followed by four sessions highlighting the wide-ranging themes of the Prime Minister's interactions during Mann Ki Baat.

Each session will be facilitated by an eminent panel. The sessions will highlight the transformative impact that Mann Ki Baat has catalyzed across sectors throughout India, effectively connecting the citizens directly with the Prime Minister and empowering them to become agents of change.

The first session will be on the theme 'Nari Shakti'.

"The women of this country have always excelled in different fields and have led the masses and paved the way for other women to follow. The Government considers women-led development a central dimension of India's progress and a necessity for strengthening India. In the past nine years, numerous welfare schemes have been launched paving the way to empowering women and making them lead India's development journey," the statement read.

It added, "Focused on these lines, the discussion will be moderated by renowned anchor and host, Richa Anirudh and enriched by panellists, Kiran Bedi, IPS (retired) and former Lt. Governor, Puducherry, Deepa Malik, athlete, Dhimant Parekh, Founder and CEO, The Better India, RJ Nitin, Raveena Tandon, actress, Nikhat Zareen, boxer and Poorna Malavath, mountaineer. World's youngest girl to climb Mount Everest in 2014, Poorna Malavath completed the seven summit mountaineering challenge in 2022. The Prime Minister praised the Telangana-based mountaineer during his Mann Ki Baat in June, 2022".

The second session will be on the theme 'Virasat Ka Uthan'.

"Taking pride in our heritage and legacy has remained a key vision of the Prime Minister during the Amrit Kaal. Thanks to the efforts of the PM, a new awareness has dawned in our country about our art and culture, and a new consciousness is awakening. The panellists discussing India's golden past and 'New India' will include, Ricky Kej, music composer and environmentalist, Jagat Kinkhabwala, environmental conservationist, Siddharth Kannan, TV and Radio Host, Rochamliana, environmental conservationist, Palki Sharma, journalist and Neelesh Misra, storyteller as moderator," it stated.

The statement added, "Jagat Kinkhabwala and Rochamliana have been praised by Prime Minister for their efforts in environmental conservation. Prime Minister talked about the book and efforts on the 'Save the Sparrows' campaign started by Jagat Kinkhabwala in May 2017. He also spoke about the Save Chitte Lui action plan, an initiative by Rochamliana to restore the Chite River of Mizoram in June, 2022".

The third session on 'Jan Samvad Se Atmanirbharta' will have Shradha Sharma, a celebrated Indian entrepreneur as the moderator.

The government stated, "The idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat has ignited a new spark of self-confidence in every Indian. Prime Minister has outlined five pillars for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat - economy, infrastructure, system, vibrant demography, and demand. All the pillars work together in making our economy strong and resilient. The importance of 'Atmanirbharta' will be discussed by Sanjeev Bhikchandani, entrepreneur, R J Raunac, Padma Shri Awardee T. V. Mohandas Pai, Ravi Kumar Narra, entrepreneur and policy maker and Mohd. Abbas Bhat, head of Dal Lake lotus stem producer company. The Prime Minister in March 2023 applauded the efforts of the Dal Lake lotus stem producer which has created employment for many farmers by exporting food products made from lotus stem.

The last session before the Valedictory session will be on the theme 'Ahwan Se Jan Andolan'.

The statement added, "'Mann ki Baat' has been a platform from which several important campaigns have originated. Right from the very first 'Mann ki Baat', when the Prime Minister had given the clarion call of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the addresses have time and again inspired the people to take action on important issues. To discuss several such campaigns, the session will be moderated by RJ Sharad and will have speakers like Aamir Khan, actor, Dr. Shashank R. Joshi, endocrinologist and diabetologist, Deepmala Pandey, school principal, Karishma Mehta, writer and photographer and Prof. Najma Akhtar, educationist and administrator. Deepmala Pandey's 'One teacher, one call' initiative for children with special needs was appreciated by Prime Minister in Mann Ki Baat in September 2021."

The valedictory session of the event will be graced by Home and Cooperation Minister AmitShahh in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Anurag Singh Thakur. Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, will also be present during the session.

A commemorative postage stamp and coin on 100 episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be unveiled to mark this momentous event in the valedictory session. (ANI)

