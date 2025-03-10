New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) From port infrastructure development to streamlining documentation, Lok Sabha MPs from port cities offered a range of recommendations on Monday to strengthen India's maritime sector.

The members were participating in the discussion on the Bills of Lading Bill 2024 which seeks to make provisions for the transfer of rights of suit and all liabilities to the consignee named in a bill of lading and every endorsee to whom the property in the goods mentioned in the lading bill shall pass.

Shribharat Mathukumili, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Visakhapatnam, expressed support for the bill, noting that it tackles the issue of illegal shipments.

“We support this. We have seen illegal goods being shipped, and I am glad this bill addresses this,” he said.

He also pointed out India's growing cargo-handling capacity as a testament to the NDA government's commitment to the sector.

However, he raised concerns about high freight costs and container shortages due to global uncertainty.

“How do we reduce the rising freight costs? India should invest more in developing its own containers instead of relying on international carriers,” he said.

He also underscored the need for large ships, or mother ships of 18 meters or more, and called for a dredging subsidy in Visakhapatnam to reduce transhipment costs.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant was critical of the bill's substance, questioning whether it was "truly Indianised from its colonial predecessor".

“What is the change? If the spirit, structure, and substance remain the same, then where is the asmita (identity) in this?” he asked.

He also raised concerns about piracy and the right to stoppage of transit, seeking clarity on whether the bill adequately addresses such challenges.

Additionally, he said that certain provisions could undermine the federal structure, potentially rendering state maritime boards ineffective.

“Will the maritime board at the state level be responsible, or will the central government take over? That answer must be given by the minister,” he asserted.

Sawant also criticised what he saw as "neglect" of Mumbai Port.

“Mumbai Port was the best in the country. Now, for construction, you are bringing sand from Gujarat instead of sourcing it locally. Don't ignore Mumbai; it's the financial capital and must be prioritised,” he said.

Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai North West Ravindra Duttara Walkar emphasised the need for Mumbai's cruise industry to be developed.

“Mumbai Port must be strengthened, and the development of the Varsava Jetty is crucial,” he said.

He also highlighted the longstanding demand for a waterway between Mumbai and Konkan to facilitate trade, especially for agricultural produce like fruits and vegetables.

Congress MP from South Goa Captain Viriato Fernandes pointed out significant challenges at customs and immigration, calling for more streamlined documentation and transparency.

“Some major problems include complex paperwork, misclassification, valuation disputes, and bureaucratic hurdles that lead to delays in import and export shipments,” he said.

He stressed the need for specific provisions in the bill to prevent these inefficiencies.

“This Bill must ensure that customs clearance is transparent and free from unnecessary delays,” he urged.

The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

A bill of lading refers to a document issued by a freight carrier to a shipper. It contains details such as the type, quantity, condition and destination of goods being carried.

