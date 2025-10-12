New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Known for its susegad spirit, Goa's economy thrives on a vibrant mix of tourism, traditional industries, and modern enterprises.

Tourism alone accounts for nearly 16 percent of Goa's GSDP, while pharmaceuticals, fisheries, cashew processing, and handicrafts sustain numerous livelihoods across its towns and villages.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did India Post Sent SMS Asking To Update Address Within 48 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

According to a release, the recent GST reforms come as a timely boost to this diverse economy, increasing affordability, reducing input costs, and enhancing competitiveness across sectors.

The new GST rates are expected to boost Goa's strong tourism & hospitality industry, covering North Goa's beach belt areas such as Calangute, Candolim, Baga, and Anjuna, along with Panaji and the South Goa regions of Colva, Benaulim, and Palolem.

Also Read | Tarn Taran By-Election 2025: Nomination for Upcoming Bypoll To Begin on October 13.

As of March 2025, the sector employed around 2.5 lakh people, representing nearly 40 per cent of Goa's total workforce. Tourism contributes 16.43 percent to the state's GSDP, making it a strong driver of the local economy.

With the GST rate cuts, input costs are expected to reduce significantly. Typical amenities such as toiletries, tableware, and breakfast staples, shifting from 18 per cent to 5 per cent are likely to see an approximate 11 per cent reduction in their prices. Also, pre-packaged tender coconut water and similar items moving from 12 per cent to 5 per cent may become cheaper by about 6.25 per cent. The reforms collectively lower operational costs and enhance affordability within Goa's tourism value chain, the statement said.

Restaurants and beverage kiosks in Goa, including beach shacks, cafes, and juice stalls, are set to benefit from the GST reduction from 12 per cent to 5 per cent on fruit juices. Employing around 8,000 people, the sector comprises shack vendors, fruit juice sellers, and small kiosk operators who depend heavily on daily tourist footfall.

The GST cut is expected to reduce costs by approximately 6.25 per cent, enhancing affordability for consumers. This will also boost sales for small vendors and improve earnings for local entrepreneurs.

The auto, taxi, and bike-rental ecosystem in Goa is expected to benefit from the recent GST reforms, which reduced the tax rate on small cars (<=1200cc) and bikes (<=350cc) from 28 percent to 18 percent. The change directly impacts taxi unions and rental firms operating across airports, railway stations, and coastal belts. The sector sustains around 40,000 livelihoods, including taxi drivers, bike renters, and mechanics, largely self-employed and dependent on tourist demand.

During FY 2023-24, the auto, taxi, and rental transport segment contributed approximately 2 per cent to Goa's GSDP. With the GST rate cut, the on-road tax component is expected to fall by nearly 7.8 per cent of the final vehicle price, the statement added.

Financing benefits further magnify this affordability, helping local operators while improving transport accessibility for tourists & locals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)