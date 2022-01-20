By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya met Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to apprise him of the reports of the regional committees and the outcome of discussions between the two governments to resolve the border dispute amicably.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told ANI later that a meeting will be convened by Home Ministry after Republic Day to take the discussion forward.

"The Home Minister listened to the representation given today. He told us that now Home Ministry will call us again for a meeting with officials after January 26, to take the discussion forward," Assam Chief Minister said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said in a tweet later that the Home Ministry will examine the reports submitted by them and they will meet the Home Minister again after January 26.

Sangma said the Home Minister expressed happiness on the initiative taken by both the States in the matter.

"Called on Hon'ble HM, @AmitShah ji with HCM of Assam, @himantabiswa ji and apprised him on the reports of the Regional Committees. He expressed happiness on the initiative taken by both the States in the matter. MHA will examine the reports and we will meet HM again post 26th Jan," Sangma said.

Sarma also said they apprised the Home Minister of the discussions held between Assam and Meghalaya governments.

"I along with HCM Meghalaya Sri @SangmaConrad met Adarniya Griha Mantri Sri @AmitShah ji in New Delhi. We apprised Hon HM on the outcomes of discussions held between Assam & Meghalaya governments to resolve the border disputes amicably. We're grateful for his guidance," he said in a tweet.

Sangma had said after a meeting of the state cabinet on Tuesday that recommendations of all three regional committees have been approved.

"Our Cabinet has approved the recommendations of all three regional committees as part of the process to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border issue. These recommendations along with the recommendations by the government of Assam would be further discussed and submitted with the Union Home Minister," Sangma had said.

Assam Chief Minister had also held an all-party meeting on Tuesday.

"Our efforts to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya border row have started bearing fruits as six of the 12 areas of difference have been identified for resolution in the first phase. During an interaction, briefed representatives of all political parties on the progress made so far," he had tweeted.

"Sought their cooperation in our mutually agreed principles to solve the long-pending problem. Also apprised them of the harmonious talks that led to taking up 6 areas - Ratacherra, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata, Hahim and Gizang - for finding amicable solutions," he had added.

The Assam cabinet has also approved the recommendations made by the committees to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya dispute.

In at least two rounds of meeting between the two Chief Ministers since August last year, three committees each of both states were formed to submit the recommendations so that a long-standing solution can be provided to resolve their border dispute. (ANI)

