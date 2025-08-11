New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Monday filed a FSL report of a CD in a case of public property defacement against former CM Arvind Kejriwal and two others.

Delhi police are investigating the case after registering an FIR under the order of the Rouse Avenue court.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against US Dollar Amid Concerns Over Proposed 25% Additional Tariffs by Donald Trump, Effective From August 27.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) took the sealed report along with the result on record. The court has directed the FSL to provide an additional copy of the report to the Investigation Officer (IO)

The court has asked the IO to conclude the investigation. The matter has been listed on August 27 for further proceedings.

Also Read | Does Nita Ambani Really Own INR 100 Crore Colour-Changing Audi A9 Chameleon, Making Her Owner of India's Most Expensive Car? Here's a Fact Check.

An officer from the FSL appeared before the court on Monday.

On June 10, the court issued a notice to the Director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to appear personally over non-filing of a report pertaining to a CD in a defacement case against former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, on May 23, the court had directed him to examine a CD in a case of public property defacement. The court had asked him to file the report.

An FIR has already been registered in this case against former CM Arvind Kejriwal, ex-MLA Gulab Singh, and MCD councillor Nitika Sharma.

On May 23, Delhi police filed a Status report stating that the CD has been sent to FSL for expert opinion and the result of the same is awaited.

After hearing the submissions of the Investigation Officer (IO), the court issued a notice to the Director requesting him to expedite the result in the present case and to file a report.

On May 8, after hearing an application moved by the IO, the court released the CD containing the photographs along with a Section 65B certificate.

It was submitted by IO that the CD is required to be sent to FSL. From the submissions made, it appears that the CD is required for further investigation in the present matter. Further, the complainant has expressed his inability to provide the photographs, the court noted on May 8.

The court on March 11 directed Delhi police to file an FIR on a complaint filed against former CM Arvind Kejriwal, former MLA Gulab Singh and MCD councillor Nitika Sharma in a matter related to defacement of public property in the Dwarka area in 2019.

On March 28, police had informed the court that they had registered an FIR on a complaint against Arvind Kejriwal and others. The complainant has alleged a Violation of the Defacement of Public Property Act in the Dwarka area.

This direction was passed on a complaint filed by one Shiv Kumar Saksena.

The court had said that the court is of the considered opinion that the application under section 156(3) Cr.P.C. deserves to be allowed.

"Accordingly, the concerned SHO is directed to register FIR immediately under section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and any other offence that appears to have been committed from the facts of the case," ACJM Mittal ordered on March 11. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)