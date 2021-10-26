New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Covid safety and impact on household budget by the steady rise in prices of fuel and essentials have become important criteria for people in Delhi to make decisions on festive shopping, an online survey has found.

The Mood of the Consumer survey by LocalCircles, a community social media platform for people to discuss issues, showed that for 31 per cent Delhi consumers 'budget/value' is the top criteria for their festive season shopping this year, while for 37 per cent 'safety', and for 11 per cent 'selection or range' is the deciding factor.

For 21 per cent, 'convenience' was the top priority.

The survey showed a jump in the percentage of households that planned for festival shopping from 30 per cent in May to 60 per cent in September as the Covid situation improved.

"However, rising prices of petrol, diesel and other essentials are having an impact on household budgets," the survey said.

The Delhi survey received more than 40,000 responses from over 16,000 unique households located across the city, of which 65 per cent of respondents were men while 35 per cent were women.

When asked about how they will do most of their festive shopping this year, 38 per cent said they "would like to visit the stores/market and buy" the majority of items they need for this festive season.

Another 12 per cent said they "would like to have the stores to have their catalogue online and order for delivery", and 38 per cent "would like to place orders via online sites or apps".

