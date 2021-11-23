Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Fully COVID-19 vaccinated passengers who intend to take local trains in Mumbai will now be able to get railway tickets via the unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application, informed Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Central Railway on Tuesday.

"Railways has linked UTS Mobile app with Universal pass of Maharashtra government which will allow fully vaccinated local commuters to book tickets on their phones," Lahoti told ANI.

The General Manager also said that the UTS app for Android is already available and the iOS app will be available by tonight.

"UTS app for Android is already available and the iOS app will be available by tonight. So this facility of UTS app for local train passes can be used from tomorrow morning," Lahoti added.

Passengers were restricted from commuting in local trains in the first week of April after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Maharashtra government on August 15 resumed local train services for people who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by availing an online e-pass. (ANI)

