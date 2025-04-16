New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday expressed deep grief and concern over the brutal killing of two youth from Telangana in Dubai and confirmed that the Ministry of External Affairs is actively working to ensure the urgent return of the victims' mortal remains.

The Minister said that he has spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who has assured full support to the bereaved families.

The deceased have been identified as Ashtapu Premsagar, a resident of Nirmal district; and Srinivas, hailing from Nizamabad district.

Taking to social media, Reddy said, "Deeply shocked by the brutal killing of two Telugu youth from Telangana in Dubai, Ashtapu Premsagar from Nirmal Dist. and Srinivas from Nizamabad Dist."

"Spoke to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on the matter and he has assured full support to the bereaved families, and the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains. The MEA will also work towards ensuring the delivery of speedy justice in the matter," he added.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also expressed grief and said in a post on X, "Deeply saddened by the tragic killing of Shri Ashtapu Prem Sagar and Shri Srinivas, both workers from Telangana, who were brutally attacked by a Pakistani national at Modern Bakery LLC in Dubai during working hours on 11 April 2025."

"Spoke to Ministry of External Affairs officials today and our MHA office remains in constant touch with them. Also spoke to Shri Ashtapu Sandeep, brother of Prem Sagar, and assured full support as the family awaits the return of his mortal remains. Through the Indian Consulate, Dubai Police have been urged to expedite the process."

"Grateful to the Ministry of External Affairs for their swift response and for pursuing the matter with urgency. We are extending all necessary support for the early repatriation of the victims and stand firmly with their families in this hour of grief," he said in the post. (ANI)

