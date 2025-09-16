New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday launched the new uniform Corporate Salary Package (CSP) and enhanced ex-gratia benefits for the Coal India workforce, the Ministry of Coal said.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Coal, these initiatives have been meticulously designed and implemented with a strong focus on improving the dignity, safety and welfare of coal workers. Together, they present a comprehensive approach to strengthen the identity of employees, enhance financial security, and reinforce social protection across all levels, from underground and open-cast mines to administrative offices, reaffirming Coal India's commitment to inclusive growth and workforce-centric policies.

These measures are firmly aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of prioritising "Workers First" and "Workers' Welfare". By placing the well-being, safety, and dignity of coal workers at the centre of national development. This vision ensures that their contribution to India's energy security is matched with respect, protection, and sustained support.

Coal India, as part of its "We Care" initiative, has increased the ex-gratia amount payable in the unfortunate event of mine accident fatalities from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. This enhanced compensation applies equally to regular employees and contract workers and will be paid directly to the families of the deceased, ensuring timely and transparent delivery of support. While "Zero Harm" remains the mission, the enhanced ex-gratia reflects Coal India's resolve to act swiftly and with compassion when a loss occurs and to stand firmly with the families affected.

The Corporate Salary Package, launched under the tagline "Suraksha Har Karmchaari Ki - United in Security, Empowered for the Future", marks a significant advance in financial security for Coal India's employees. It represents a forward-looking financial initiative designed to empower every coal worker and their family with seamless, secure and modern banking facilities.

The package provides Rs 1 crore personal accident insurance coverage for regular employees and Rs 40 lakh for contract workers, with 2.15 lakh regular employees and 44,000 contract workers already enrolled under the scheme. It has been implemented through a Memorandum of Understanding with ten leading public sector banks and the Chhattisgarh State Gramin Bank, ensuring wide access and efficient delivery of benefits. Employees are not required to pay any premium; the benefits are provided directly through partner banks, making it a genuinely welfare-oriented initiative.

Alongside these welfare measures, the new uniform was launched to promote a shared identity, professionalism and a safety culture among Coal India employees. From underground and open-cast mines to administrative offices and field projects, the uniform reflects the Unity, Pride and Dignity of the Coal India family, reinforcing a sense of belonging and cohesion across the workforce.

These initiatives reaffirm Coal India's commitment to ensuring the welfare, safety and dignity of its workforce. By combining strengthened social protection, comprehensive financial security and a cohesive identity, Coal India Limited is establishing new benchmarks in employee welfare and workforce management. Such measures ensure that India's energy sector is supported by a secure, motivated and valued workforce and recognise coal workers as the backbone of India's energy security. (ANI)

