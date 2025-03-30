Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome on arrival in Nagpur. He was greeted by Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the airport. Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule was also present to receive the Prime Minister.

Gadkari and Fadnavis were accompanied PM Modi on his visit to Smruti Mandir, where he paid respects to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. They also visited Deekshabhoomi, where the Prime Minister paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar, who embraced Buddhism with thousands of his followers in 1956.

The Prime Minister paid floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh in Nagpur. Prime Minister Modi signed the visitor's book after paying tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at RSS' Smruti Mandir in Nagpur.

The signed text reads, "My heartfelt regards to the most revered Hedgewar Ji and revered Guruji. I am overwhelmed to be here in this Smruti Mandir, cherishing their memories. This place dedicated to Indian culture, nationalism and the values of the organisation inspires us to move ahead in the service of the nation. This place of these two strong pillars of the Sangh is a source of energy for lakhs of volunteers dedicated to the service of the country. May the glory of Maa Aarti always increase with our efforts."

During his visit to Smruti Mandir, PM Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also paid tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

At around 12:30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur. He will inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

"Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre. Established in 2014, it is a premier super-speciality ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur," the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will also visit Chhattisgarh today to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects.

"In Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone, initiate commencement of work and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects related to power, oil and gas, rail, road, education and housing sectors worth over Rs 33,700 crore in Bilaspur," the release read. (ANI)

