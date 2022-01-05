Prayagraj, Jan 5 (PTI) Union Road Transport Minister on Wednesday promised to develop a tourist circuit connecting all places from where Lod Ram is believed to have passed during his exile from Ayodhya to Rameswaram.

Currently, a Ram Van Gaman Marg is being constructed from Ayodhya to Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Neil Nongkynrih Dies at 52: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Shillong Chamber Choir Founder and Music Composer.

Laying foundation stones of four national highways here, he said a Ram-Janki Marg at a cost of Rs 2,000 will also be constructed from Ayodhya to Janakpur in Nepal, the birthplace of Sita.

Gadkari laid foundation stones of four 104-km-long national highways to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5,169 crore.

Also Read | Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta Takes Command of ‘Fire And Fury’ Corps From Lt Gen PGK Menon.

The minister said a 152-km route from Ayodhya to Barhalganj in Gorakhpur will be completed by 2023.

The construction of a 61-km road from Barhalganj to Mehraula Ghat in Deoria district will start in January.

Gadkari said that with the construction of this route, it will be easy to travel from Ayodhya to Janakpur.

A 251-km road is being built from Ayodhya to Chitrakoot under the Ram Van Gaman Marg project at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, he said.

He promised to develop a tourist circuit connecting all places from where Lord Ram is believed to have passed during his exile from Ayodhya to Rameswaram.

Gadkari said from 2014 to 2021, more than Rs 90,000 crore has been spent on the construction of roads in Uttar Pradesh.

The construction of 4,700-km roads in Uttar Pradesh at a cost of Rs 1,60,000 crore will be completed in 2022-23, he said as he appealed to people to vote for the BJP in next year's Assembly polls.

The programme was attended by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Khadi and Village Industries Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, Phulpur MP Keshari Devi Patel and several MLAs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)