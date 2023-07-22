Panaji, July 22 (PTI) The larger view of G20 energy ministers who met in Goa on Saturday was that unabated fossil fuels should be phased down, Union minister R K Singh said.

Singh, who chaired the meeting, said all the countries are on the same page as far as the need to combat climate change is concerned.

Some members at the meeting underlined the importance of working towards phasing down unabated fossil fuels through efforts built upon safe, stable, diverse, and reliable supplies of various existing, new and emerging clean and renewable energy options, while others put different views on this matter, stated the outcome document of the meeting.

“Given that fossil fuels currently continue to play a significant role in the global energy mix, eradication of energy poverty, and in meeting the growing energy demand, the importance of making efforts towards phasing down of unabated fossil fuels, in line with different national circumstances was emphasized by some members.

"Other members had different views on the matter that abatement and removal technologies will address such concerns,” reads the document.

Singh said the efforts towards phasing down unabated fossil fuels must be built upon safe, stable, diverse and reliable supplies of various existing, new and emerging clean and renewable energy options, aiding towards low emissions development.

“In this respect, the significance of rapidly deploying various clean energy sources, including renewable energy, in achieving global net zero/carbon neutrality by or around mid-century in line with different national circumstances, along with adequate support to developing countries, was emphasized,” the minister said.

During the meeting, all the countries were on the same page as far as the need to combat climate change is concerned, Singh said, adding that all the ministers felt that this was a very successful conference and outcomes were satisfactory.

The minister said the energy transition has been happening.

“The 85 per cent of all capacity addition has been renewable. We will increase the pace of energy transition. We are also of the view that any climate action has to happen taking into consideration national circumstances of the respective countries,” he said.

Singh said that access to energy was a major aspect which needs to be looked at by the world community.

He said the Clean Energy Ministerial meeting (held on Friday) discussed technologies which needed to be accelerated.

“We emphasized the need to accelerate technology. We also felt that for going to net zero, the storage is essential,” the minister said.

The meeting also discussed the issue of supply chain.

“We emphasized the need to diversify the supply chain especially as far as critical minerals are concerned. The issues of affordability of energy were also kept in mind,” the minister added.

