Hazaribag, July 22: A newly-married woman was found dead in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district with her family alleging that her in-laws killed her for dowry, police said on Saturday said. The body of the 18-year-old woman, who got married on June 13, was found in the bathroom of her house in Katkamdag police station area on Friday, they said. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat After Learning of Her Engagement, Hangs Self to Death in Jhunjhunu.

Police said they have arrested her husband, but his two brothers and a sister-in-law who allegedly brutalised her are on the run. In the police complaint, the victim's father alleged that she was subjected to frequent torture by her in-laws. He alleged that the woman was killed by her husband and other members of his family, and the body was hung in the bathroom to make it appear as a suicide, police said. Punjab: Police Constable Found Hanging in House in Hoshiarpur.

The body was sent for post-mortem, said DK Prajapati the officer-in-charge of Katkamdag police station. An investigation is underway, he said.

