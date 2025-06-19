New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Space start-up GalaxEye on Thursday said it was building its second satellite engineered to deliver 0.5 metre resolution that would give sharper images of the earth with a faster revisit duration.

The second generation 'Drishti' satellite, developed completely in-house, uses the Syncfusion SAR-Optical imaging that delivers richer and more detailed insights required for defence, security and national intelligence sectors, a statement from GalaxEye said.

The Bengaluru-based start-up plans to launch its first satellite 'Mission Drishti'? with a 1.25 metre resolution later this year.

The second satellite is planned for launch for late 2026 or early 2027 and the company is currently undergoing mission concept and preliminary design reviews.

"What excites us most is that this second satellite will be entirely built in-house. Our sensor stack has already been tested on over 500 aerial test flights, backed by a proprietary signal processing toolchain, the success of the POEM payload, the Drishti (1.25m) launch, and purpose-built software to extract actionable insights," Suyash Singh, founder and CEO of GalaxEye, said in a statement.

GalaxEye's second satellite will not only deliver improved spatial resolution but also reduce revisit time to under three days, significantly enhancing the responsiveness and utility of its constellation, Singh said.

"The world today demands faster, sharper, and more persistent eyes in the sky. With enhanced resolution and performance, our second satellite marks a significant leap in unlocking richer, more detailed analytical intelligence," he said.

The second satellite, designed with mission-critical applications in mind, offers real-time, all-weather capabilities and will also serve adjacent sectors such as disaster response, urban security, maritime awareness and risk intelligence, the company said.

GalaxEye is also strategically positioning itself to expand into high-priority international defence markets including the United States, West Asia and Europe, the statement said.

