Latur, Dec 9 (PTI) Four to five persons, including one wearing a tiger mask, stole Rs 26.58 lakh from an ATM machine in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at 1:50am on Friday in Shirur-Tajband on Nanded-Bidar highway, Assistant Inspector Balaji Totewad of Ahmedpur police station said.

"They tied the ATM machine with a cord and uprooted it by pulling it with a four wheeler parked by them outside the kiosk. They carted away the ATM with Rs 26.58 lakh in the four wheeler. Oneperson was wearing a tiger mask, while another had a cap, muffler and gloves," he said.

On the complaint of the manager of EPS, the payment technology services firm that owned the ATM, a case has been registered, he said.

"The entire episode has been captured on CCTV. Four teams of the Crime Branch and personnel from the police station have been deployed to solve the case and nab the culprits," Totewad informed.

