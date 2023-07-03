Chandigarh, Jul 3 (PTI) The Haryana Police Monday said it has busted an inter-state racket involved in duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in government departments.

Five accused have been arrested after efforts of five months, police said.

The racket targeted job seekers across multiple states, promising them positions in various government departments such as the Food Corporation of India, Army, ITBP, BSF, PWD, among others, said a spokesperson of the Haryana Police.

The perpetrators took advantage of the dreams and aspirations of the youth, defrauding them of a total of Rs 16.50 lakh, the spokesperson said.

State Crime Branch Additional Director General of Police O P Singh had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Superintendent of Police Suresh Kumar.

The SIT worked diligently for five months, gathering evidence and conducted a thorough investigation.

As a result of their efforts, five individuals involved in the racket have been apprehended and brought to justice. Among the accused, two were from Uttar Pradesh, two from Delhi, and one from Haryana, he said.

The arrested individuals were found in possession of Rs 4 lakh in cash, along with mobile phones, computers, and pen drives used in their illicit activities.

Police said three residents of Bhiwani had lodged a complaint with the district police.

They reported they had applied for the position of godown attendant in the FCI and were deceived into providing a security deposit in order to secure the job.

The accused had got Rs 5.5 lakh from each complainant, amounting to a total of Rs 16.5 lakh.

According to the complainant, they were issued appointment letters and underwent training in Ferozepur, Punjab. The victims' documents were submitted, and identity cards were issued during the training period.

The spokesperson further revealed that the victims were made to work under the guise of training for a duration of three months, with promises of prompt job placement.

However, no salary was provided to the complainants during this period. After several days passed without any job postings or salary disbursements, the victims reported the incident to the district police.

As a result, the SP ordered the registration of an FIR.

The police spokesperson further revealed that the mastermind behind the operation, Deepak Rathi, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, and Vishnu Chauhan, a resident of Katesara, Rohtak, Haryana, were apprehended.

During the course of the investigation, a mobile phone and Rs 1.90 lakh were recovered from Deepak Rathi.

Additionally, the SIT arrested the third accused, Rahul, a resident of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, in Noida.

During the interrogation, the accused divulged that they had carried out fraudulent activities related to government job offers in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.

In the possession of the accused, a pen drive and a computer were recovered, containing fake stamps of the Government of India and other material.

