Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police has arrested three gangsters who were allegedly involved in selling forged passports to other criminals to facilitate their escape from the country, the state police chief said on Friday.

Police have seized at least nine forged passports and several photocopies of passports made in the name of absconding gangsters.

Those arrested have been identified as Onkar Singh of village Kaki Pind in Jalandhar, Sukhjinder Singh alias Sharpy Ghumman of village Karhali in Patiala, and Prabhjot Singh Baheri in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, said Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Yadav said AGTF teams headed by ADGP Promod Ban and assisted by Additional IG Sandeep Goel in an overnight operation busted the gang arresting three of its members.

"Investigations reveal that the gang, having linkages in states and cities including Delhi, UP, Kolkata, Gujarat and Maharashtra, had facilitated a number of gangsters/criminals from Punjab and other states to flee from the country on fake passports," Yadav said in an official statement.

The DGP said that the police have rounded up five more people linked with the gang and further investigations are on to unearth their entire network.

Additional DGP Promod Ban said that Onkar, who runs an illegal immigration firm in Jalandhar, was involved in forging passports for gangsters and other criminals and also duping innocent people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

He said that during questioning Onkar revealed he procured passports for several gangsters, including Varinder Pal Singh alias Veena Butter of Bambiha gang and Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu of Dharminder Gugni gang involved in the several killings in Punjab.

"During the preliminary interrogation, the accused Prabhjot Singh has revealed that one of his conduits, Charanjit Singh alias Bareilly (who has been arrested by Delhi Police), had made a passport using fake particulars for gangster Deepak Boxer, who was recently deported from Mexico.

"The accused Sukhjinder Singh alias Sharpy Ghumman has disclosed to have procured a passport on fake particulars for Deepinder Singh alias Deepu of Ajnala, who has a criminal background and is an associate of absconding gangster Harry Chatha," he said.

All three have been booked under provisions of the IPC, Arms Act, and the Passport Act in Mohali, police said.

