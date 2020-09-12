Ambala (Haryana) [India], September 12 (ANI): With the seizure of 290 crates of alcohol, a gang involved in smuggling illicit liquor was busted in Haryana's Ambala by the State Police on Sunday, Ram Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambala Cantonment informed.

"We received a tip about illegal smuggling activities in Mandhaur under the guise of a juice business. A truck was intercepted with 290 crates of alcohol, which has now been seized by the police along with the vehicle," Kumar said.

Further probe is underway, he further informed.

In a similar incident last week, the Uttar Pradesh Police seized 130 boxes of liquor from a vehicle in Rampur. Personnel of the Milak Police Station seized the liquor concealed in boxes hidden under washing powder. (ANI)

