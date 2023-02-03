New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Two suspected members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar-Sampat Nehra gang were arrested following an early morning encounter in Delhi's Rohini, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep (23), a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar district, and 19-year-old Jatin from Baba Haridas Nagar here, they said.

The accused were allegedly being guided by top leaders of the syndicate in executing "sensational crimes", including targeted killings, in Punjab, the police added.

Acting on information about Sandeep's movement near the Khera Khurd village in Rohini, the police laid a trap for him.

They intercepted Sandeep and his associate, who were travelling on a two-wheeler. When asked to surrender, the duo tried to flee, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

On being chased, Sandeep fired two rounds at the police. The cops retaliated and nabbed them both.

Interrogations revealed that the accused are close associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Sampat Nehra. Sandeep was a classmate of Pawan Nehra, an aide of Sampat Nehra, Singh said.

Pawan Nehra, currently lodged in a Punjab jail, introduced Sandeep with the gang leaders.

Sandeep was in constant contact with Pawan Nehra's brother Lipin, who is operating from abroad, the police said.

Lipin Nehra works closely with Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi -- the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi -- who is wanted in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the police added.

Sandeep was previously found involved in a murder case in Haryana where he and his associates had gunned down a member of a rival gang to avenge the murder of an aide's relative, they said.

The interrogation of the accused also revealed that they were being guided by top leaders of the gang to execute "sensational heinous crimes", including targeted killings and firings for extortion to instil fear among Punjab's business class, the police said.

Two pistols, seven live cartridges and a two-wheeler were recovered from the duo.

