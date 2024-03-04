New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Delhi's Dwarka court on Monday granted custody parole to gangster Sandeep alias Kala alias Kala Jatheri to perform his marriage ceremony.

He has been granted custody parole of Six hours to perform his marriage on March 12, and Grih Pravesh on March 13.

He is in custody for several serious cases including that of MCOCA for allegedly running an organised crime syndicate.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Deepak Wason granted the relief after hearing the submissions made by his counsel and considering the reply filed by Delhi Police.

The Court has directed the authorities to take Kala Jatheri for marriage in custody on March 12 between 10 AM to 4 PM and directed Delhi police to arrange security and safety.

He is also directed to be taken to Village Jatheri on March 13 for the Grih Pravesh ceremony between 10 AM and 1 PM.

An application was moved on behalf of Kala Jatheri in a case lodged at Police Station Dwarka South under sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 387 (in order to the committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt to that person or to any other) and 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and Arms Act.

Kala Jatheri sought custody parole on humanitarian grounds for performing his marriage as his marriage ceremony has been fixed by his family members and the same is scheduled to be held on 12.03.2024. at about 10.00 A.M.

The Greh Parvesh Ceremony is fixed for March 13, 2024, at about 11:00 A.M. at Village Jatheri, Sonipat Haryana Where the bride along with the groom has to enter her matrimonial home.

Applications moved through advocate Rohit Dalal submitted that the right to marriage has been declared a constitutional right under Article 21. Both the applicant or accused and his fiance are of the age of majority as governed by the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

It was further submitted that the denial of marriage to the applicant/accused would cause prejudice and violate Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

It is also that marriage is a social obligation and the Applicant/Accused wants to establish his family and live a better and respectable life in the society. The parents of the Applicant/Accused are also suffering from old age diseases and have undergone surgery during last year.

There is nobody in the home to look after the mother of the Accused as his father is also bedridden, the plea stated. (ANI)

