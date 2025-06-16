New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri has undergone a medical procedure related to IVF with the permission from the court.

A Delhi Court recently permitted him to undergo the procedure. Jatheri got married to Anuradha Chaudhary on March 12, 2024.

"Jatheri and his wife want to protect their lineage by way of procreating their child in order to secure their family tree," the court order noted.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Deepak Wasan allowed the application moved on behalf of Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri. Thereafter, the procedure of sample collection was done in Tihar Jail.

The ASJ Wasan earlier on June 9 ordered, "The present application stands partly allowed and on June 14 between 6:00-07:00 AM, the concerned treating doctors from Hospital shall visit the jail premises / authority where the applicant /accused has been lodged (Tihar Jail) and concerned doctors / team will collect the semen samples of the accused in the jail and, privacy must be maintained so that, sample can be collected easily, asceptic manner must be followed before collection and after collection the sample should be handed over to the Hospital Representative under the supervision of the applicant / accused so that, sample can be sent to the concerned Hospital within 01 hour."

An application was moved on behalf of Kala Jatheri for grant of interim custody parole for 6 hours to enable the applicant / accused to undergo urgent medical procedure related to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.

The court had also called report from AIIMS and RML Hospitals.

As per the reply filed by the AIIMS, semen samples can be collected in Tihar Jail under the care of IVF team of Gurugram and transferred to IVF lab, where treatment of the wife of the accused is underway and semen samples have to be preserved within 60 minutes (after ejaculation).

It was submitted by Advocate Rohit Kumar Dalal, counsel for Kala Jatheri that the wife of the applicant is undergoing assisted reproductive treatment (IVF) at a hospital in Gurugram.

It was further submitted by counsel that the treatment is underway. The treating reproductive specialist has advised that fertilisation and embryo transfer is only medically feasible upon provision of a fresh semen sample from the applicant - an act that is time-sensitive and non-deferrable.

It was further submitted by counsel for accused that the accused and his wife want to protect their lineage by way of procreating their child in order to secure their family tree.

It was submitted by the counsel in the court that earlier also, the accused was granted custody parole for his marriage, and the accused has abided by every condition imposed upon him and has not violated and misused the liberty granted and hence, it is prayed that present application be allowed or in alternative, semen sample of accused be collected in jail and permission be given to the treating doctors to collect the semen of the accused in the jail to rule out any untoward incident. (ANI)

