Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at multiple residences linked to Warangal Deputy Collector Venkata Reddy in connection with allegations that he amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Officials from the ACB Warangal unit carried out searches at eight different locations, including properties belonging to the officer and his relatives, as part of an ongoing probe into corruption charges. According to ACB officials, assets worth approximately Rs 8.30 crore have been identified during the searches so far.

Also Read | Who Is Simran Bala? 26-Year-Old Jammu and Kashmir Officer Set to Become First Woman to Lead All-Male CRPF Contingent at Republic Day Parade.

ACB Joint Director Warangal, Radesh Murali, said, "From 6 am in the morning, we are conducting raids at the residences of Warangal Deputy Collector Venkata Reddy and his relatives. He had the additional charge of District Education Officer, and on December 6 last month, he was caught taking a Rs 60,000 bribe for the licence renewal of a private school."

Murali further said that the officer's house had also been searched on the day he was caught accepting the bribe, during which Rs 30 lakh in cash was recovered. "After that, an enquiry was made on his properties. And in that regard, we are conducting raids on his and his relatives' residences. We have recovered properties worth Rs 8 crores 30 lakhs today, and we have also registered a case under the disproportionate assets case. Eight teams are involved in the raids on eight different places," he added.

Also Read | PF Interest: EPFO Members To See Annual Interest Credit of up to INR 46,000, Know How To Check Provident Fund Balance.

According to preliminary findings, the assets identified include eight plots, a villa valued at around Rs 5 to 6 crore, and a farmhouse. Officials said further verification of documents and valuation of properties is underway.

The raids follow allegations that Venkata Reddy possessed assets far exceeding his known income sources. The ACB stated that the searches are part of a broader investigation into corruption-related charges against the officer.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions relating to disproportionate assets, and further investigation is in progress. ACB officials said more details will emerge as the probe continues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)