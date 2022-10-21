Moga (Punjab), October 21 (ANI): After serving a 10-day police remand with Moga Police, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was again produced at the Baghapurana court.

Bishnoi is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The court gave transit remand of Bishnoi to Jalandhar Police.

According to the information, ACP Nirmal Singh said, "Deepak Kumar was detained and a pistol with 1 kg of heroin was found in a case of illegal arms supply against Lawrence Bishnoi that was registered in division number five. Deepak said that Bishnoi had provided the pistol. Lawrence Bishnoi has been detained by the Jalandhar Police for 10 days and additional significant revelations are anticipated during this time."

On April 2, 2022, in the murder case of gangster Harjit Penta, who belonged to Bishnoi's arch-rival Davinder Bambiha gang, in the village Maadi Mustafa, Baghapurana police had taken police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi, whose 13-day remand with Ludhiana city police ended in April, in a 2017 murder case, was later produced in a local Moga court which sent him on 9-day police remand till October 21.

FIR in the case was registered at Baghapurana police station on April 2 under sections 302/307/120-B of IPC and 25/27 of the Arms Act.

"Penta's murder was a result of gang rivalry between Bambiha group and Bishnoi group members inside the jail," said a senior Moga police official, adding that Bishnoi was nominated as an accused in the case. (ANI)

