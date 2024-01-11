New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A 28-year-old gangster was arrested for allegedly opening fire inside a club in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, police said on Thursday.

Akhil alias Maya, is a resident of Sonepat in Haryana and a member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang, they said. Both Bawana and Bali are currently in jail.

Also Read | Candolim Murder Case: Bengaluru Startup CEO Suchana Seth Who Killed Her Minor Son Undergoes Medical Examination Under Supervision of Goa Police.

He was arrested from Sector 18, Rohini on January 8 and a pistol and a cartridge were seized from him, a police officer said.

"Akhil is a habitual offender and was previously involved in seven criminal cases of attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, criminal intimidation, and Arms Act in Delhi and NCR," Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Security Beefed Up Across Delhi Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations; 8,000 Police Personnel Deployed for January 26 Parade.

He is very close to Mukesh alias Bhola, a key member of the Bawana-Bali syndicate, Dhaliwal said.

On December 15, 2023, Akhil, along with five to six of his associates, reached the Hangover Club in the Rajouri Garden and opened fire over a minor issue, the officer said.

Police had arrested one of his associates, but he, along with the others managed to flee, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)