Gurugram, Apr 16 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Saturday allegedly for shooting at a liquor businessman five days ago, police here said.

Chander Bhan Sehgal, also the president of Pataudi municipality, was shot at by two men who had fled on a bike after the incident.

The accused were identified as Aakash, and Arjun alias Gullu, both residents of Nanu Kalan village, police said.

They said they recovered an illegal pistol, two magazines, and three cartridges from their possession.

The bike which was used in crime was also recovered, they said.

Sehgal, who was attacked at his home, had received a threat from Goldy Barar, a gangster, over a Whatsapp call which was reportedly made from Canada.

Barar had asked Sehgal to give him 50 per cent stake in his liquor business, police said.

The firing was captured in CCTV cameras installed at Sehgal's house.

Police identified the accused from the CCTV footage, and arrested them from Delhi's posh Connaught Place area, police said.

The accused will be taken on police remand after being produced them in a city court on Sunday.

Sehgal was a business partner of Thakran brothers, who were shot dead on February 25. Police suspects the ongoing Lawrence Bishnoi and Kaushal gang rivalry behind the shootings.

"Both the accused have previous criminal records and they wanted to establish their dominance in Pataudi, Bilaspur, Manesar, and Farrukhnagar areas,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime), adding that the two men are being interrogated.

