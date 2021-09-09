Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Naval Group, France to collaborate in the field of surface ship building to fulfil the requirements of India and international naval forces, an official said.

The two entities will join hands to offer high-end surface ships based on the sea-proven "Gowind" design, he said.

Rear Admiral V K Saxena (retd), chairman and managing director, GRSE said, “Our association with Naval Group of France aims to set a benchmark in capitalising export market in the Indo-Pacific region."

He said the partnership will set a new ground for surface shipbuilding using design and technology assistance from the Naval Group.

The MoU seeks to leverage the capabilities of both firms for meeting the growing requirements of the shipbuilding industry, and offer a robust product utilising capabilities of both the organisations, a GRSE spokesperson said.

“This extension of cooperation with GRSE, with whom we had worked for the propulsion system of Kamorta Class ASW Corvettes clearly highlights our long-term investment in India, and emphasises the potential of strategic relations between France and India in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Alain Guillou, senior executive vice president, International Development, Naval Group said.

