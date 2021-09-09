Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that Emergency Landing Facilities will be developed at 19 other places to strengthen country’s security. Inaugurating the Emergency Landing Facility on National Highway 925A in Rajasthan with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh he said this highway run-way will further strengthen the country's security in protecting the borders which are strategically important.

Gadkari said at 19 other places in the country on Phalodi – Jaisalmer road and Barmer – Jaisalmer road in Rajasthan, Kharagpur – Balasore road in West Bengal, Kharagpur – Keonjhar road and near Panagarh/KKD, Chennai in Tamil Nadu, on Puducherry road, in Andhra Pradesh on Nellore – Ongole road and Ongole – Chilakaluripet road, in Haryana on Mandi Dabwali to Odhan road, near Sangrur in Punjab, on Bhuj-Naliya road in Gujarat and on Surat-Baroda road, in Jammu and Kashmir in the Banihal-Srinagar road , Leh/Nyoma area in Assam and on the Jorhat-Baraghat road, near Sivasagar, Bagdogra-Hashimara road, Hashimara-Tezpur route and Hashimara-Guwahati road in Assam , Emergency Landing facilities will be developed. Indian Air Force Aircraft Hercules C-130J Carrying Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari Lands at National Highway in Rajasthan.

The Minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the construction of world class National Highway is being done at record speed. He said now our National Highways will also be of use to the army, which will make our country more secure and always ready for emergency situations.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal Shri. R. S Bhadauria were also present on the Occasion.

