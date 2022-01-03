Guwahati, Jan 3 (PTI) Gauhati High Court on Monday asked Assam government to furnish all case details of encounters that have been taking place since BJP returned to power in the state in May 2021.

Hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Arif Md Yeasin Jwadder, a High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Soumitra Saikia asked Assam Advocate General, Devajit Lon Saikia to submit all details related to the encounters.

The Court asked if there was any FIR registered on each encounter as mandated by law or if any internal enquiry had been conducted about the encounters. Saikia did not have any information and the court asked him to submit the details in the next hearing.

The HC has fixed January 11 for the next hearing of the case.

Noted rights advocate Indira Jaising argued in the case on behalf of the petitioner.

Jwadder claimed in the PIL that more than 80 "fake" encounters between Assam Police and the alleged accused had taken place since May this year when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge. It had resulted in 28 deaths and more than 48 injuries.

The people killed or injured were not dreaded criminals and the modus operandi of the police has been the same in all the encounters, the PIL claimed and sought enquiry by an independent agency like the CBI, SIT or police teams from other states under the supervision of the Court.

It also sought a judicial enquiry into the encounters by a sitting judge of Gauhati High Court and monetary compensation to the victims' family after due verification.

The petition doubted the police statement published in newspapers which said that the force had to retaliate and kill or injure the accused in self defence as they had tried to snatch service revolvers of the police personnel.

The injured or dead persons were not militants and were not trained to use pistols and it cannot be the case that all the accused could snatch a service revolver from a trained police officer. The pistols of the police officers are normally tied to a rope to the waist belt of the officer.

Jwadder had filed a complaint on the alleged fake encounters with the National Human Rights Commission on July 10. The Assam Human Rights Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged fake encounters and asked for report from the Assam government.

