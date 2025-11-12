Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 12 (ANI): Gauhati University and the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD), Guwahati, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together in research, teaching, and academic development.

The agreement focuses on joint research, sharing of academic resources, and holding training programmes, seminars and workshops.

It covers subjects such as Economics, Education, History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Social Work, Philosophy, Anthropology and Environmental Science.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior representatives from both institutions.

From Gauhati University, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Registrar Prof. Utpal Sarma; Academic Registrar Prof. Rajib Handique, and Law Officer Dipak Talukdar were present. From OKDISCD, Acting Director Prof. Saswati Choudhury, Administrative Officer Diganta Ranjan Patgiri, and faculty members Rajdeep Singha and Arunima Deka took part.

Speaking on the occasion, the Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor said the MoU will help both institutions share knowledge and create more research opportunities for students and teachers.

"This partnership will help us work together on important issues that matter to society and the region," he said.

Prof. Saswati Choudhury, Acting Director of OKDISCD, said the collaboration will strengthen ties between the two institutions and promote joint academic activities.

"We look forward to working closely with Gauhati University on research and learning that support social and regional development," she said.

The two institutions will also explore faculty exchange, joint supervision of research scholars, and projects related to intellectual property.

Both sides expressed hope that the partnership will contribute to the growth of higher education and quality research in Assam and the North East. (ANI)

