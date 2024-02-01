New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha on Friday and demanded a discussion on the border situation with China.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance," Gogoi said in his notice.

The Congress MP said that a video had emerged showing Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers confronting Indian shepherds in Taklung Chorok valley, blowing sirens to scare away livestock, and engaging in heated arguments.

"This incident is deeply concerning as it highlights the ongoing border tensions between India and China, which have persisted since May 2020. While disengagement has occurred in some areas, tens of thousands of troops remain deployed on both sides, posing a significant threat to regional stability. Despite the government's assurances, the situation continues to be tense," he said.

"The PLA's actions constitute a clear violation of Indian sovereignty and territorial integrity. The video evidence leaves no doubt that the soldiers trespassed onto Indian land, attempting to intimidate and coerce the local population," Gogoi added in his notice.

Congress MP further added that this House cannot remain silent in the face of such blatant aggression. We must act decisively to uphold our nation's sovereignty and ensure the safety and security of our citizens.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that global politics is a competitive game and India should not be 'scared' of China, and instead of 'complaining' should focus on doing better than Beijing.

He also said that China being a 'major economy' will deploy its resources and as part of competitive politics, try and shape things in its way.

"China is also a neighbouring country and in many ways will, as part of competitive politics, influence these. I don't think we should be scared of China. I think we should say, okay, global politics is a competitive game. You do your best, and I will do my best," Jaishankar said.

He added, "China is a major economy. It will deploy resources. It will try and shape things in China's way. Why should we expect otherwise? But the answer to that is not to complain about what China is doing. The answer is, 'Okay, you are doing it. Let me do better than that.'" (ANI)

