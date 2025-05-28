Guwahati, May 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's British wife was collecting various intelligence documents on behalf of the Pakistani climate lobby.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma claimed that the Assam government has documentary evidence to back up the allegation about Gogoi and his wife's close ties with Pakistan, and he will reveal everything publicly by September 10.

However, debunking claims that he had alleged links with the Pakistani establishment, newly-appointed Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi said he had gone to Pakistan only once 12 years ago and that the BJP was raking up the issue like a "C-grade Bollywood movie" that is going to "flop miserably".

"His wife monitored IB documents and quoted those. That means she must have someone in the IB. It is a very very serious allegation. I have documents to prove that his wife Elizabeth Colburn was involved in collecting various intelligence reports," the CM asserted.

Sarma said she worked for the climate lobby and had a close relationship with Pakistan.

Talking about Gogoi, Sarma said, "He is a Pakistani agent. Their entire relationship was with the Pakistani establishment... They maintained this relationship till around 2017-18."

