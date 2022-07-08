Bengaluru, July 8 (PTI) A Special Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) Court, conducting the Gauri Lankesh murder trial here, recorded the examination of two more witnesses on Friday, the last day of the trial for July.

Also Read | Consensual Sex Between Two Adults Under Pretext of Marriage is Not Rape, Says Kerala HC; Grants Bail to Accused Lawyer.

The trial will resume on August 8 and will have day-to-day hearing for five days. The trial is scheduled for a week every month.

Also Read | Haryana Man Arrested for Allegedly Offering Rs 2 Crore Reward for Nupur Sharma’s Tongue.

On Friday, two witnesses -- a local mahajar witness and a peon working in Gauri Lankesh's newspaper office -- were examined by the prosecution and the defence.

The manner in which the bullets embedded in the walls were recovered were recalled and scrutinised in the statements of the witnesses by the advocates.

The peon opened the door of the house after the incident, enabling the police and mahajar witnesses to enter and check the bullets fired.

Allegedly, two bike-borne assailants attacked Gauri Lankesh outside her house on the evening of September 5, 2017. They fired four bullets of which two hit Gauri and the other two hit the walls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)