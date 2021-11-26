New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The farmers at the Gazipur border on Friday marked the first anniversary of the protest against the farm laws.

The completion of one year of farmers' protest coincides with the repeal of three farm laws, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

As the government climbed down on the three farm laws just a few months ahead of the crucial elections in five states, the protesting farmers see this as an opportunity to push for the law on Minimum Support Price.

Speaking to ANI, Kawarveer Singh, a farmer from Pilibhit district, said, "In the last one year, during the protest, almost two farmers have died per day at Delhi borders while agitating against the farm laws. The future generation would understand that how farming and land were saved by the farmers."

"However, the ground reality has not changed. Over the years, prices of diesel, insecticides, and pesticides are soaring. We are now realizing the side effects of the Green Revolution. We can recover our cost only if you pay us the actual cost of the produce. So for this, we are protesting and demanding a law on MSP," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have beefed up security arrangements at various points of the national capital. (ANI)

