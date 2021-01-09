Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked people to be careful amid the outbreak of bird flu in several states of the country.

He said the state government is taking all necessary steps to check the spread of this flu.

“Due to H5N1 and H5N8 viruses from migratory birds, bird flu is spreading in many states including Rajasthan, due to which birds are dying. Bird flu can spread from birds to humans, so we also need to be careful,” Gehlot tweeted.

He said bird farm owners should not move among birds without PPE kits and bird lovers should also be careful.

The CM asked people to keep an eye over the death of birds in their areas and inform the state's Animal Husbandry Department control room in case of such eventualities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)