Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) Attacking the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked whether they have an answer to the problem of rising inflation and fuel prices that has badly hit the people of the country.

Gehlot alleged that the leaders of the saffron outfits have become "arrogant" after winning Lok Sabha elections and warned them of people's ire.

Addressing public meetings ahead of bypolls in Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) and Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) assembly constituencies, the Congress leader said that the BJP made several promises ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections "but no one talks about them now"', and accused the saffron outfits of misleading people.

“People of the BJP and the RSS are roaming from village to village and misleading people. Somebody should ask them why inflation is increasing in your rule (at the Centre). Do they have an answer? Petrol, diesel and LPG prices are increasing day by day,” he said.

“Whatever promises were made seven years ago, even if (PM Narendra) Modi made them, these people do not mention them,” he said in the first meeting at Lasadia in Dhariawad constituency.

He alleged that people have been suffering due to inflation since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Pointing to the political crisis faced by his government last year, Gehlot said efforts were made to topple his government "by the people of BJP" but he had the blessings of people.

"The love that the people of the state have for me, the trust they have in me, that is why the people of the state made me the chief minister for the third time. I want to work round the clock for Dalits, the backwards and tribals, and I am doing so,” he said.

He said that it was the Congress party that gave democracy to India and no one can compete with it.

In another meeting in Jhallara area, Gehlot said that people are supreme in democracy and their voice must be heard.

He said that even former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had to face electoral defeat.

Gehlot highlighted the contribution of Congress and former prime ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in "strengthening democracy and empowering the nation".

He said that democracy is intact in the country because of the Congress party.

Gehlot also targeted the central government over the farmers' agitation.

In the rallies, the chief minister appealed to people to maintain distance, wear masks and follow other guidelines in view of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the coronavirus has not gone yet.

Gehlot addressed public meetings at four places in the two assembly constituencies.

Polling in Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) and Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) will take place on October 30 and counting of votes will be held on November 2.

The bypolls have been necessitated due to the demise of the BJP MLA from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena, and the Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat.

In the 200-member Assembly, the ruling Congress at present has 106 MLAs, BJP -71, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) -3, CPI(M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP)-2 each, Rashtriya Lok Dal-1 and 13 are independent legislators.

