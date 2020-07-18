Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday evening called on Governor Kalraj Mishra here, amid a brewing political crisis in the Congress-ruled state.

The meeting lasted for about 45 minutes.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said it was a courtesy meeting during which the chief minister briefed the governor about the efforts being taken to protect the state from the coronavirus pandemic.

