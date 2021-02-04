Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold pre-budget meetings with different groups on Friday and Saturday ahead of the budget session beginning from February 10, .

The groups related to trade and industry, youths, women, civil societies, consumers and others will take part in the meetings.

"The chief minister will hold discussions and seek suggestions from different groups for the state budget 2021-22 in pre-budget meetings on Friday and Saturday through video conference,” according to a spokesperson. PTI

