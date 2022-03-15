Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday enquired about the health of Congress MLA Rajendra Pareek, who is admitted to a private hospital here.

Gehlot reached the EHCC hospital in the evening and enquired about his well-being.

He also spoke to doctors, according to the CM's tweet.

Pareek's family members said he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday due to infection in chest and stomach.

