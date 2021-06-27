Panaji, Jun 27 (PTI) The Goa Forward Party on Sunday said the BJP government in the state wants to hold the Assembly session starting from July 28 for just three days.

In a statement, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said his party would oppose this move of the Pramod Sawant government as it would be unfair on the citizens because elected representatives will not get enough time to raise important issues.

He added that all the business from the budget session, which was curtailed on March 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak, must be completed in this upcoming session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)