Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Monday.

"The incident occured today morning at 7:34 am at Shakti Khand 3, Indirapuram furniture godown. The firefighters rushed to the spot and the fire is completely under control," said CFO, Rahul Kumar.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Two Labourers Killed, One Missing After Avalanche Hits Shinkula-Darcha Road in Lahaul and Spiti.

According to the CFO Rahul Kumar, the fire was doused completely and no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Illicit Relation Between Aunt-Nephew Leads to Murder in Dahar Village, Two Accused Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)