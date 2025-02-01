Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): A fire that broke out in a truck loaded with LPG cylinders near Bhopura Chowk on Loni Road, Ghaziabad, was "completely doused", officials said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said, "Around 4.35 am we received information regarding a fire that broke out in a truck laden with LPG cylinders. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The police vacated the nearby houses. The fire had spread to 2-3 houses and some vehicles. The fire has been completely doused. No causality has been reported."

Fire tenders were immediately sent to the location, and firefighters worked to bring the situation under control. Nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution. Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Recounting what happened in the early hours, Sachin, a local resident, said, "We suddenly heard loud explosions around 3-3.30 am. We rushed out of the house along with our children. The explosions in cylinders kept happening. There was a storage of wood nearby. Our house is in such bad shape now. Windows of the car have shattered. Cylinders that were thrown up in the air have landed at our house. The grills to the terrace are broken...Shutters of our shop and water tanker are damaged."

Another resident, Sandeep, recalled that three cylinders landed in his house, including one in the living room and on the first floor. "...Three cylinders landed in the house. The cylinder landed even in the living room. You can imagine the pressure, that it landed on the first floor...The illegal wood godown here has no security...The children were so scared. It was difficult to rush out of here. We were all safe by God's grace," Sandeep told ANI. (ANI)

