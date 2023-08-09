Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police has arrested four people, including mastermind Mukhlal for involvement in several theft cases in Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, Hapur.

Mukhlal has committed more than 42 thefts in the last 15 years, police officials said. "Police have already in the past taken action against Mukhlal, and his house has been attached. Despite that, he did not refrain from carrying out such crimes. The miscreant has gone to jail several times in the past as well," police officials added.

According to Nipun Agarwal, DCP Ghaziabad, "Mukhlal had burgled thrice a flat located in Rajnagar Extension, stealing almost everything available from cylinders to utensils in the house. During police interrogation, Mukhlal said that he has committed more than 50 thefts till now. In these thefts, goods worth crores of rupees have been stolen so far. Two of his relatives also accompany him in these crimes. These relatives used to conduct Reiki and also helped in carrying out the wrongdoings. A goldsmith has also been arrested to whom they used to sell stolen gold and silver. The police are still looking for his accomplices who used to buy stolen goods.

The police have recently recovered stolen goods from them and also recovered the stolen jewelery from the goldsmith, he added.

Police officials are collecting further data on his criminal history from nearby districts to find out the locations where he carried out major incidents of theft. So far Ghaziabad Police has verified 42 cases and the remaining cases are being investigated as well. (ANI)

